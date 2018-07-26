FOOD & DRINK

Dangerously cheesy! Sprinkles Cupcakes unveils Flamin' Hot Cheetos cupcake

Sprinkles Cupcakes now has Flamin' Hot Cheetos cupcakes. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're a fan of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, a cupcake shop just came up with something that will satisfy your sweet tooth and your cravings.

Sprinkles Cupcakes has unveiled a Flamin' Hot Cheetos cupcake. It's a vanilla cake with Flamin' Hot Cheetos inside.

The confection is topped with creamy white cheddar frosting and crushed Cheetos.


Sprinkles has given the okay to give into this guilty pleasure, so if you're ready to try it, it's available now at Sprinkles Cupcakes locations.

