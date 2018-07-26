You guysss... don’t ignore your #guiltypleasure! Flaming Hot Cheetos cupcake starts tomorrow! Fluffy vanilla cake filled with #FlamingHotCheetos topped with creamy white cheddar frosting and dusted with crushed 🔥 Cheetos. #bakersgonnabake #treatyoself pic.twitter.com/qZFINpDypQ — Sprinkles Cupcakes (@sprinkles) July 26, 2018

If you're a fan of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, a cupcake shop just came up with something that will satisfy your sweet tooth and your cravings.Sprinkles Cupcakes has unveiled a Flamin' Hot Cheetos cupcake. It's a vanilla cake with Flamin' Hot Cheetos inside.The confection is topped with creamy white cheddar frosting and crushed Cheetos.Sprinkles has given the okay to give into this guilty pleasure, so if you're ready to try it, it's available now at Sprinkles Cupcakes locations.