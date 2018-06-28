FOOD & DRINK

World's first robot-made burger debuts in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Starting Wednesday, machines will be cranking out the world's first robot-made hamburger in San Francisco's SoMa area. (Creator/KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Not even fast food work is immune to automation.

On Wednesday, machines started cranking out the world's first robot-made hamburger.

Culinary robotics company Creator held a soft-launch for its very first burger joint in San Francisco.

Robots cook, slice, and assemble burgers in five minutes.

Each burger costs $6.

Creator sent a video of the 20-computers, 350 sensors and 50 actuators in the restaurant -- or factory as some have called it.

Chefs from Chez Panisse and Momofuku worked on the project to make sure the burger is tasty.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrobotstechnologyrestaurantrestaurantsburgersbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Chicken fried dog brings out the best in Texas goodness
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
More News