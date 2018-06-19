FOOD & DRINK

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman finds maggots in jerk chicken dish from Florida restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw video of maggot in jerk chicken order (Credit: Keondra A White via Storyful)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
Finding a hair in your food is bad enough but imagine going to take a bite and seeing maggots!

That's what happened to Keondra White.

White said she was on her lunch break when she decided to order some jerk chicken from Caribbean Sunrise Bakery in downtown Jacksonville, Florida.

But when she got back to work and sat down to eat, she allegedly found maggots in her food.

Live mice found in Wendy's hamburger bun package
Wendy's is investigating after an employee video showed live mice crawling around in hamburger bun bag in Oklahoma.


White quickly whipped out her phone and started recording the insects crawling around.

"Oh my God," one woman can be heard saying in the video. "What is it?" "Maggots," the group replied.

White said she went back to the restaurant where they gave her a refund and then asked to leave.

Caribbean Sunrise Bakery and Restaurant initially responded to the incident on Facebook saying, "All foods that could have been compromised have been discarded, and all uncooked foods are being inspected before cooking ... We have retraced all possible steps to determine where, when and how the quality of the food could have been compromised and put additional measures in place to prevent such occurrences."

The post has since been deleted.

However, the owner told local media outlets that if the incident did happen, it was "isolated."

The restaurant was cited back in April for unsafe food temperatures, First Coast News reports.
White posted the video on her Facebook page. It's been viewed more than 107,000 times.

Woman finds 3-inch lizard in bagged lettuce
A Maine woman said she found a 3-inch long lizard in a bag of prepackaged bag of lettuce.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodfloridagrosschickenFloridaFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News