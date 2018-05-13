FOOD & DRINK

Woman claims Oreo never paid her for coming up with winning flavor

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on one woman's claim that Oreo never paid her for coming up with a winning flavor.

DENVER, Colorado --
A woman says she submitted an idea for a new Oreo cookie flavor contest and was excited to see it up on store shelves, but now she is upset because she never got the prize.

Taylor Young of Colorado says soon after she came up with the idea of cherry cola -flavored Oreos, Nabisco sent her a box with two cherry cola cookies and a note thanking her. Then - everything went sour.

RELATED: Taste test: Oreo releases three new flavors

EMBED More News Videos

Taste test: Oreo releases three new flavors



Young says Nabisco stopped communicating with her about the half million dollar prize.

Oreo finally told her that cherry cola was already In development, so it was not her idea.

"That's not cool. But if they claimed they already had it in their back pocket, then they don't need to provide prizes to anyone," Young said.

Oreo and its parent company are not commenting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodoreocontestsmoneyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News