Wings of desire: Pluckers Wing Bar opens its doors in Cypress

Pluckers opens up its fourth location in the Houston area (KTRK)

By Hoodline
Looking for a new sports bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 25310 Northwest Freeway, the new arrival is called Pluckers Wing Bar.

Originally hailing from Austin, this sports bar chain is debuting its fourth Houston location. It's known for its baskets of sizeable bone-in and boneless wings, with an array of dipping sauces that range from sweet Dr. Pepper BBQ to the fiery, garlicky Vampire Killer.

In addition to a full lineup of grilled burgers and sandwiches, salads and desserts, Pluckers offers nightly specials, like all-you-can-eat wings for $20 on Mondays and free meals for children on Tuesdays.

So far, Pluckers Wing Bar has a three-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Troy M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 14, said, "For a brand-new restaurant, the staff is very knowledgeable and helpful if it's your first time. They will bring you small samples of a few different sauces if you ask."

And Craig F. noted, "Food was good as always. Wings were huge, unlike other wing establishments. Service was a little lacking in getting food promptly, but, hey, a new place that was packed, what can you expect."

Stop by 25310 Northwest Freeway to visit Pluckers. If you like what you taste, you can also join the brand's Pluckers Club, which provides $10 of free food for every $100 you spend.

