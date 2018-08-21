FOOD & DRINK

Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston

By Hoodline
A new wine bar overlooking Brays Bayou has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Bacco on the Bayou, the newcomer is located at 4005 N. Braeswood Blvd. in southwest Houston. This is its second location, with the first in the West University area.

Besides an extensive wine list, you'll find a menu that includes pizza, soups, salads and small plates. Pizzas include the Hercules (Italian sausage, mozzarella, marinara and basil), the Ares (smoked chopped brisket, sweet barbecue sauce, onion and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses) and the Hera (red peppers, green peppers, onions, olives and mozzarella).

Bacco on the Bayou has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jennifer G., who reviewed it on Aug. 14, wrote, "Cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, good wine selection and also had the Astros game playing. The menu actually helped explain differences between the wines, which my husband appreciated. It was a cute spot for a date night."

Matt G. added, "They have spirits, beer, craft cocktails and daily food and wine pairings to boot. Cannot wait to come here and try the food."

Bacco on the Bayou is open 4 p.m.-midnight Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.
