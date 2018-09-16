Dylan's Candy Bar is giving customers a chance to win a sweet trip to paradise, but there's a catch.You have to guess the flavor of its new mystery chocolate bar.If you guess right, you could win a five-day, four-night trip to Jamaica. The lucky winner will also get free candy for a year.Here's a hint: don't expect the flavor to be white or dark chocolate.The company has unique flavors like potato chip, bubblegum white chocolate, and even pizza.