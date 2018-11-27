Hot dog lovers, this one's for you!Wienerschnitzel, a California-based hot dog chain, will open a new Houston area location in New Caney by January 2019.The East Montgomery County Improvement District announced on their Facebook page Monday that the restaurant chain will open several locations in the Houston area.The locations closest to Houston at the moment are in Beaumont and College Station.The restaurant chain serves a dozen types of hotdogs, burgers, sandwiches, snacks, breakfast and ice cream treats.