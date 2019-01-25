FOOD & DRINK

Whole Foods recalls food items containing baby spinach over salmonella concerns

The store also said people who purchased baby spinach at the salad bar or hot bar prior to Jan. 23 should throw it out.

Whole Foods is recalling a number of prepared foods that contain baby spinach -- including sandwiches, pizza and salads -- over salmonella concerns.

The recall, which is voluntary, was announced on Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration and comes one day after Satur Farms announced the possibility for salmonella contamination in its spinach. The prepared food items were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

No illnesses have been reported.

Salmonella can cause serious and even deadly infections, especially in young children or the elderly. Healthy adults are more likely to experience abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever,, nausea and vomiting.

There are 54 items on the list of prepared foods recalled by Whole Foods, with names, numbers and sell-by dates all available at the FDA's website.

RELATED: What is salmonella? What to know about the bacteria, the illness and the symptoms

Customers can bring in a receipt for a full refund.

Satur Farms, located in Cutchogue, New York, voluntarily recalled baby spinach and mesclun in an announcement released by the FDA on Wednesday.

"The voluntary recall is being initiated following routine sampling by Florida Department of Agriculture and New York State Department of Agriculture and markets," the FDA said in its recall notice. "Consumers who have purchase Satur Farms products with these lot numbers are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund."
