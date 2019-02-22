Where to get the best drink deals for National Margarita Day

In celebration of National Margarita Day, restaurants all over Houston are offering deals that will save you money.Frozen or on the rocks? The restaurant is serving $6 margaritas made with 100 percent agave tequila.Margaritas and tacos typically go together, but how about a margarita and a burger? The restaurant is offering its classic margarita for $4.Enjoy extended happy hour prices on margaritas from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. The original is just $4.50 and special flavors like watermelon, mango and strawberry are just $1 more.The Heights restaurant is offering $9 margaritas made with smooth silver tequila.A margarita made with chocolate? Yep, the restaurant is offering the Love Bug Margarita with a chocolate rim for $6.Enjoy the restaurant's special Jalapeno Pinarita, made with pineapple, mezcal and a salted rim for $10.Enjoy a spicy margarita made with Thai chili-infused tequila, Ancho Verde chilis and Szechuan syrup for $14.Enjoy happy hour prices on all margaritas.