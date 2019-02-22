FOOD & DRINK

Where to get the best drink deals for National Margarita Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In celebration of National Margarita Day, restaurants all over Houston are offering deals that will save you money.

Molina's
Frozen or on the rocks? The restaurant is serving $6 margaritas made with 100 percent agave tequila.

Buff Burger
Margaritas and tacos typically go together, but how about a margarita and a burger? The restaurant is offering its classic margarita for $4.

Jax Grill
Enjoy extended happy hour prices on margaritas from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. The original is just $4.50 and special flavors like watermelon, mango and strawberry are just $1 more.

Superica
The Heights restaurant is offering $9 margaritas made with smooth silver tequila.

Union Kitchen
A margarita made with chocolate? Yep, the restaurant is offering the Love Bug Margarita with a chocolate rim for $6.

Ninfa's Original Kitchen
Enjoy the restaurant's special Jalapeno Pinarita, made with pineapple, mezcal and a salted rim for $10.

Yauatcha
Enjoy a spicy margarita made with Thai chili-infused tequila, Ancho Verde chilis and Szechuan syrup for $14.

The Classic
Enjoy happy hour prices on all margaritas.
