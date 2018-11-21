Thanksgiving is here, but if you haven't made plans, or you don't want to be stuck in the kitchen at home, several restaurants are open, and can do the Thanksgiving cooking and cleanup for you.
Radio Milano
Enjoy a plated meal filled with Thanksgiving classics such as turkey, ham, homemade green bean casserole, cranberry jelly from scratch, and delectable stuffing, among others, from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Adult plates are priced at $35 and $20 for children. For reservations, please call 713-827-3545.
Royal Sonesta: Ara Restaurant and Axis Lounge
For $29, the special includes traditional Thanksgiving turkey with mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Hours are 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. - close.
International Smoke
Enjoy an international spin on Thanksgiving classics with this $29 prix-fixe menu, available from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
First course - Thai Squash Soup and Red Curry Cornbread
Second Course - Smoked Turkey Breast with Ayesha's Jerk Spiced Turkey Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Roasted Pear & Cranberry Brussels Sprouts and traditional stuffing with a twist.
Dessert - Pumpkin Pie with Caramel Sauce
The Capital Grille
The restaurant will offer a full dinner menu plus their executive chef's take on a traditional Thanksgiving meal for $42 per adult/$15 per child. The menu includes slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans with Marcona almonds and cranberry pear chutney, accompanied by Sam's Mashed Potatoes to share. Don't forget pumpkin cheesecake for dessert.
Jonathan's The Rub Memorial Green
Thanksgiving diners can choose from a three course dinner of deep fried turkey for $45 per person or beef tenderloin for $65 per person. Children 12 and under eat for $25. Among the included sides are green bean casserole, garlic mashed potatoes, Jonathan's Famous Mac and Cheese, sweet potato casserole, and cornbread stuffing. Diners get a choice of dessert: pecan pie, pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate blackout cake, and Snickers pie. Hours are 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22. Walk-ins welcome, but reservations are recommended. Book here.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant - Dine-In or Take-Out for Thanksgiving
Guests have the option to order from a prix-fixe menu in addition to the entire dinner menu. The prix-fixe menu includes an amuse bouche, three courses (appetizer, main and dessert) and family style side dishes. Every guest receives a special, take-home gift - leftover turkey sandwiches made in the Butcher Shop. Guests can also grab complimentary hot apple cider and pumpkin cheesecake balls. Reservations are required and will be taken throughout the day. Call 713-862-1814 to book your table. It's $59/per person - Adults; $25/per person - Kids, 12 & Under. Excludes tax, gratuity and drinks.
Carmelo's Cucina Italian
Enjoy a festive, three course prix-fixe menu by Executive Chef Daniel Berg with family and friends, from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. It's $45 for adults and $20 for kids ages 11 and under. Excludes tax, gratuity and drinks. As a special take-home gift, guests will receive homemade pumpkin Cannoli. Reservations are required. Call 281-531-0696.
Applebee's
Applebee's is known for its combo deals (such as two entrees and an appetizer for $20). So Thanksgiving can be affordable as well as effortless. Many locations will be closing early, so check hours in advance.
Bahama Breeze
Some locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., serving a Thanksgiving menu inspired by the islands.
Boston Market
Most locations are open for dine-in, but check hours. Boston Market will be serving plated traditional meals on Thanksgiving Day. See the Thanksgiving menu options. Plus, don't forget Boston Market's catering and carry-out meal options, if you want to host at home but don't want to cook.
Buca di Beppo
Dine in on Thanksgiving (many locations are open regular hours), or pre-order a catered feast. The catered option is offered in two sizes to feed 10 or 20. Place your order for pick-up or delivery between Nov. 12 and Nov. 22. Thanksgiving day pickup starts at 10 a.m.
Chevy's Fresh Mex
Three-course Thanksgiving dinner at participating locations on Thanksgiving, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pricing varies by location. Not available at all locations.
Cracker Barrel
Open regular hours. Cracker Barrel will be serving a Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Meal all day ($12.99 for adults, $7.99 for children). It will also be providing Heat n' Serve holiday family meals to take home. Available for pick-up Nov. 17 to 25 (24-hour notice recommended).
Denny's
Many locations will be open regular hours, and there are plenty of traditional Thanksgiving and fall menu items to choose from. Plus, order from Denny's online ordering platform and get a meal for four to five, which includes carved turkey breast, stuffing, gravy and two sides.
Fleming's
Order a three-course Thanksgiving feast for $49 (kids' meal $19). Includes a starter, first course, main course and dessert that all feature traditional Thanksgiving favorites, including mixed herb-roasted turkey and butter-mashed sweet potatoes.
Fogo de Chao
Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast at Fogo de Chao. Get the full Churrasco experience, including traditional favorites like roasted turkey breast, homemade cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole and Brazilian sausage and apple dressing. Reservations available between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Dinner prices all day. Make your reservation here.
Hooter's
Watch Thanksgiving NFL games at many Hooter's locations on Thanksgiving afternoon. Be sure to call ahead to make sure your location is open.
Luby's
Order a pre-cooked heat-and-serve meal, featuring traditional Thanksgiving favorites for your family. Call or order online. Check with your location for pick-up times. See the full holiday menu.
HomeTown Buffet
Get a whole pecan or pumpkin pie to take home for $8.99 at participating locations.
Macaroni Grill
Many locations are open for dine-in guests and will be serving a three-course Thanksgiving dinner ($24.99) featuring a soup or salad, roasted turkey breast, buttermilk mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, stuffing and pumpkin pie. See the full menu. Check your location's hours and make a reservation in advance.
Marie Callender's
Dine in for a prix-fixe menu ($22.99 for adults, $8.99 for kids) featuring Thanksgiving favorites. Or order to-go meals for the family (pick up your order after 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day). Reservations recommended for large parties of eight or more. Prices and hours may vary by location. See the menu.
McDonald's
Need a quick bite? Many McDonald's locations will remain open, but double check the hours.
Morton's The Steakhouse
Certain locations are open on Thanksgiving. Reservations required.
Old Country Buffet
Get a take-home pie (pumpkin or pecan) for $8.99 at participating locations.
Ruby Tuesday
Many locations will be open on Thanksgiving and serving the regular menu.
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
The restaurant will be serving a three-course meal ($39.95) that includes a soup or salad, hand-carved turkey with stuffing, choice of side and a dessert.
Ryan's
Get a whole pie to take home for $8.99. Options include pumpkin and pecan.
Starbucks
You can count on many Starbucks locations to remain open on Thanksgiving (although hours may be different than usual). Get your caffeine fix on the way to visiting family, and enjoy its holiday beverages.
TGI Friday's
We've confirmed that many locations will be open Thanksgiving Day, but hours will vary. Check your nearest location. And take advantage of the Fridays Feast for 2 (starting at $20).
Waffle House
Waffle House will be open on Thanksgiving.
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantthanksgivingholidayHouston
foodrestaurantthanksgivingholidayHouston