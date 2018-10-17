Where to eat: 3 new spots in west Houston

The Toasted Yolk Cafe
2711 Fountain View Drive, Suite A
Photo: The Toasted Yolk Cafe/Yelp
The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a breakfast and brunch spot. This is the local eatery's eighth outpost.
If you're there in the morning, look for options like the pork chop breakfast served with two eggs, buttermilk biscuits and either hash brown casserole or grits, and the Double Decker, a four-egg omelet stuffed with sausage, bacon, ham, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes and cheddar. (See the full breakfast menu here.)
For lunch, there is a French dip sandwich with prime rib, Swiss cheese and horseradish sauce, served on a French roll with au jus, and the Southern fried chicken salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, croutons and honey mustard. (See the lunch menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 22 reviews, The Toasted Yolk Cafe has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Wendy S., who reviewed the spot on Oct. 1, said, "Great brunch menu. Super clean restaurant. Amazing staff! If you are looking for brunch or mimosas, this is your place. Come see these guys. The hash brown casserole is awesome. Portions are big -- order accordingly."
Sara M. noted, "Great staff, great hours and fresh flavorful food! What's not to love about this place! They also take call ahead to go orders for pick ups!"
The Toasted Yolk Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
H2O Sports Bar and Lounge
9277 Richmond Ave.
Photo: H2O Sports Bar and Lounge/YElp
H2O Sports Bar and Lounge features a full kitchen and bar plus hookah.
On the menu, offerings include the H2O Burger with egg, bacon and pepper jack cheese; fried fish on a bed of dirty rice; and wings with your choice of sauce and dip. Sides include waffle fries, coleslaw and house salad. Finish your meal with the H2O funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar and fresh strawberries. (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are still warming up to H2O Sports Bar and Lounge, which currently has four reviews on the site, but it's still early days.
Raquel M., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 10, wrote, "I come here often to hang out and relax and everyone is attentive and nice. You have to keep in mind they are newly opened, but they have a good crowd on the weekends."
Eliza B. said, "The waitresses were outside taking selfies, having photo shoots and lollygagging. There were a lot of them there, yet we had to flag them down every single time we needed something."
H2O Sports Bar and Lounge is open from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Al Nakhil
3330 Hillcroft Ave., Suite T
Photo: Bashar I./Yelp
Al Nakhil is an Iraqi restaurant that is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.
Start your day with grilled halloumi, eggs and other Middle Eastern fare. On the main menu, you'll find options like lamb shank, beef kebabs, roasted chicken, fish with rice and the meat and vegetable hot pot. Round out your meal with hummus or tabbouleh.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Al Nakhil is off to a strong start.
Yelper Eldar A., who reviewed the restaurant on Oct. 10, wrote, "Amazing new Iraqi kitchen! Very authentic with a fresh grill menu! Nice staff and service. Very friendly and clean place! Nice addition to a Houston's variety of ethnic kitchens!"
Yelper Zenah A. added, "Great atmosphere, delicious food and great management! We had a gathering of 60 people and it was a huge success! Clean restaurant and clean restroom."
Al Nakhil is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.