Where to dine: Check out 5 new eateries in Houston

The Toasted Yolk Cafe
2711 Fountain View Drive, Suite A, Mid West
Photo: Staphany G./Yelp
The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a new breakfast and brunch spot. This is the local eatery's eighth outpost.
Look for breakfast menu options like the Pork Chop Breakfast served with two eggs, buttermilk biscuits and either hash brown casserole or grits, and the Double Decker, a four-egg omelet stuffed with sausage, bacon, ham, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes and cheddar. (See the full breakfast menu here.)
For lunch, there is a French Dip Sandwich with prime rib, Swiss cheese and horseradish sauce, served on a French roll with au jus, and the Southern Fried Chicken Salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, croutons and honey mustard. (See the lunch menu here.)
The Toasted Yolk Cafe is off to a strong start with a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 28 reviews.
Yelper Wendy S., who reviewed the spot on Oct. 1, said, "Great brunch menu. Super clean restaurant. Amazing staff! If you are looking for brunch or mimosas, this is your place. Come see these guys. The hash brown casserole is awesome. Portions are big -- order accordingly."
Yesenia V. wrote, "This is definitely a wonderful place. Delicious food. Amazing service. Very friendly. Definitely coming back soon!"
Head on over to check it out: The Toasted Yolk Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Paulie's Poboys
11805 Westheimer Road, Westchase
Photo: Mark W./Yelp
Paulie's Poboys is a deli that is serving up its own version of po'boy sandwiches along with sides like hummus dip, potato salad and stuffed grape leaves. This is the family-owned business's first expansion, with the original location in southwest Houston.
The spot offers po'boys like the Supreme (imported ham, salami, provolone cheese, chow chow, mayo and pickles), the Cuban (ham, pork, provolone, mayo, mustard and dill pickles on toasted bread) and the Gyro (lamb, beef, tzatziki sauce, tomato and onion on pita bread with olives and peppers on the side). It also offers a grab-and-go section and catering. (See the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Paulie's Poboys has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Junel I., who reviewed the eatery on Sept. 25, wrote, "The one thing I noticed right away was the feeling of a nostalgic sandwich shop with the sandwich board menu, the shelves for pickles and jarred items and an open area to pick chips and drinks as well."
Yelper William A. wrote, "These guys are far above average. Their food is dynamite and their service is A1! I ordered the supreme this time and am eager to come back and try out the rest of the menu and their macaroni salad."
Stop by and say hello: the new spot is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
La Lucha
1801 N. Shepherd Drive, The Heights
Photo: Victoria M./Yelp
La Lucha is a bar and traditional American spot, offering seafood and more. It's located alongside the new Superica, which is from the same Atlanta-based restaurateur, Ford Fry.
The menu offers seafood, fried chicken and more, with dishes like Texas blue crabs with Thai basil butter, the half or whole fried chicken (served with biscuits, pickles and choice of green harissa, honey sambal or oyster mayo) and the blackened catfish with brown butter, lime and capers.
The full bar serves up cocktails, wine, champagne, beer and mezcal. (See the full menu here.)
The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.
Joy S., who was among the first to review it on Sept. 22, wrote, "Excellent food. ... The red fish is superb, as are the fries. Loved the dessert: soft serve with olive oil and sea salt. Great service. This place should do great!"
Kim H. added, "Oysters were good enough, nothing you can't get elsewhere, but best chicken I've had in Houston. Super moist, good flavor and I recommend combining a little of the apple sauce and honey sauce for a good sweet/spice combo."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. La Lucha is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday, noon-11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Marq-e Coffee & Donuts
7613 Katy Freeway, Suite C, Uptown
Photo: Michelle V./Yelp
Marq-e Coffee & Donuts offers a variety of baked breakfast goods, including doughnuts, croissants and kolaches. You can also score biscuit sandwiches and breakfast tacos. Coffee and juice are also available.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Marq-e Coffee & Donuts has already made a good impression.
Yelper Pinot N., who was among the first to review it on Sept. 24, wrote, "This is a great little place! The coffee is excellent -- this is coming from a sincere coffee snob. Many tasty breakfast options from doughnuts and croissants to biscuit sandwiches, kolaches and tacos. Everything we had was tasty."
Taylor C. added, "Tried out this new doughnut shop, and I think it's going to be great! We loved their selection of breakfast items: kolaches, sandwiches, tacos. The doughnut selection is fairly standard, but more than adequate."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Marq-e Coffee & Donuts is open from 5:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. daily.
Superica
1801 N. Shepherd Drive, The Heights
Photo: John R./Yelp
Superica is a Tex-Mex restaurant that has three other locations; this is its first in Texas.
On the menu, you'll see dishes like the chicken fajita nachos, campechana de mariscos (spicy Gulf shrimp, octopus, lump crab, avocado and tostados) and tacos with slow-cooked brisket, guacamole, slaw and queso fresco. (See the full menu here.)
It also serves weekend brunch and has a drink menu that includes a large selection of tequilas.
Superica has garnered positive reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 43 reviews on Yelp.
Karen T., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 22, wrote, "The chicken and beef fajitas were so tender and flavorful, their wood grill takes it to the next level. Cheese enchiladas were solid. Both the red and green salsas were magically delicious."
Yelper Stan C. noted, "Tex-Mex done right! ... A great menu and a refreshing take on cocktails. Tacos al pastor and beef tacos al carbon were delicious."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Superica is open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.