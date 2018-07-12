HOUSTON (KTRK) --It doesn't matter if you call it "pee-can" or "pecan," but on July 12 we celebrate the state pie of Texas! If you are looking for a slice that will drive your taste buds nuts, we have a few options.
Three Brothers Bakery: Three Brother's Bakery pecan pie has been named "Best Mail Order Pecan Pie America Has to Offer" by Country Living Magazine. The homemade pie crust is filled with a mound of southern pecans to create an ooey, gooey filling. The price is $22.95. If you've got an even bigger appetite, check out Three Brothers Bakery's Deep Dish Pecan Pie, which is loaded with two pounds of pecans. The price is $59.95. Both pies are available at all three bakery locations and can be ordered online and shipped anywhere across the U.S.
Goode Company - Brazos Bottom Texas Pecan Pie: Goode Company's pecan pie is not only famous for its gooey rich flavor and Texas pecans, it's also known for the decorative pine gift box it comes in. A 9" pie sells for $40, and it's available by the slice at all Goode Company locations. Oprah is even a fan.
House of Pies: You can enjoy pecan pie made with Texas-sized pecan halves at House of Pies, any time of day or night (the restaurant never closes!). For just $14, the entire pie is yours.
The Chocolate Bar: When you need a dose of chocolate with your pecans, enjoy a slice of Chocolate Pecan Pie from The Chocolate Bar, for $7.95. It's just like the traditional, but with heaps of chocolate.
Brennan's: Brennan's Rio Grande Pecan Pie is served topped with warm buttery caramel, chocolate syrup, and vanilla ice cream on the dessert menu for $10.
Some of the ABC13 anchors and reporters are weighing in with their favorite recipes, too.
Meteorologist Travis Herzog: "All I know is when Whole Foods sells their limited edition dark chocolate pecan pie, we grab every one we can find."
ABC13 anchor Samica Knight: Samica recommends trying the pecan pies at Houston's This Is It Sould Food restaurant on Blodgett. They make them on request.
ABC13 traffic anchor Katherine Whaley: Check out my mom's German Chocolate pecan pie recipe!
1 4 oz pkg German Chocolate (Baker's chocolate, in the green box)
1/4 cup butter
12 oz can evaporated milk
1 cup sugar
3 Tbsp. cornstarch
1/8 tsp. salt
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1 9 inch pie crust (prepare your own, or the buy the refrigerated kind)
1 1/3 cup flake coconut
cup chopped pecans
1/3 semi-sweet Chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 375. Melt chocolate with butter over low heat, stirring until blended. Remove from heat. Gradually blend in evaporated milk. Stir sugar, cornstarch, and salt into the mixture. Allow to cool for about five minutes, then beat in eggs and vanilla, until mixture is smooth. Then, stir in coconut, chocolate chips, and pecans. Pour into pie shell. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes until puffed and brown. Filling will be soft, but will set when cool. Cool at least four hours before cutting. If top browns too quickly, cover with foil loosely for the last 15 minutes of baking.
ABC13 consumer reporter Chelsey Hernandez: Here's my mom's pecan pie recipe!
3 tablespoons Crisco shortening
2 teaspoons vanilla
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
3 eggs beaten
1/2 chopped pecans
1 cup corn syrup
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 pecan half
Pour filling into unbaked pie shell
Heat oven to 450 degrees and bake for 10 minutes
Reduce heat to 350 degrees
Arrange pecan halves in circle
Continue baking for 35 minutes until set