Whataburger's best teams compete in WhataGames in Houston

The best burger flippers in 10 states made their way to George R. Brown Convention Center to see who is the king of the kitchen.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you know how much a perfect batch of Whataburger fries is supposed to weigh?

Those competing in the WhataGames know the answer to that and a lot more.

Friday, 22 Whataburger teams converged on the George R. Brown Convention Center to compete in the finals. Several of the teams were found right here in Houston.

These teams beat out 800 other restaurants from across 10 states to make it to the games.

The teams were tested in the kitchen and on their knowledge of Whataburger history.

All of the competitors also had a chance to get exclusive Whataburger swag.

Winning teams are competing for the chance to bring home their share of a $250,000 prize pool, plus bragging rights as 2019 WhataGames Champions. Winning competitors scored $5,000 per person.
