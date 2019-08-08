whataburger

Whataburger turns 69 today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Break out the spicy ketchup, it's time to celebrate: Whataburger is turning the big 6-9.



The beloved fast food chain first opened its doors on August 8, 1950 on Ayers Street in Corpus Christi. Since then, Whataburger has grown from that single burger stand to an 800-restaurant chain in states from Arizona to Florida.



Fun fact: When Whataburger first blessed us with its existence, a hamburger cost only $0.25.

Burger lovers all over Texas have even celebrated their own birthdays with one-of-a-kind Whataburger-themed birthday parties.

A boy from Porter in Montgomery County wanted a Whataburger themed birthday party last year, and the sweet little kid received just that.

READ MORE: WHAT-A-BIRTHDAY: 3-year-old celebrates birthday with Whataburger themed party

WHAT-A-BIRTHDAY!



Happy birthday, Whataburger!

