The Texas hamburger chain says it has removed white buns and Texas Toast from some restaurants in three states due to a quality issue with one of the company's suppliers.
Whataburger said in a tweet Wednesday that the issue affects restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth, east and west Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
The company said it expects to get new buns to the impacted restaurants later Wednesday.
We voluntarily removed white buns and Texas Toast from some of our restaurants because of a quality issue with one of our suppliers. We’re working to get new buns to impacted restaurants in DFW, East & West Texas, OK and NW Arksanas today.— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 13, 2018