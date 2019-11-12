holiday shopping

Whataburger launches holiday gift collection

Looking for a holiday gift for the fast food lover in your family?

Just in time for cold temps in Texas, Whataburger launched the latest items in this year's holiday collection.

Last week, the fast food icon launched a holiday sweater in its retail store.

The sweater is classic Whataburger orange-and-white, covered in many familiar images and phrases made famous by the Texas-born restaurant chain.

On Tuesday, it added a scarf and beanie set.

Both are also Whataburger orange-and-white, adorned with the chain's always recognizable logo.

But that's not all. Whataburger plans to roll out more holiday items throughout the season.

Be sure to mark your calendars for even more new product releases on Nov. 19, 26, 29 and Dec. 4.

To see Whataburger's holiday collection and calendar of future launches, visit stories.whataburger.com.

