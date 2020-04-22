H-E-B stores across Texas to extend hours of operation

Falfurrias: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aransas Pass: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gatesville: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Port Lavaca - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mexia - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pearsall - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

San Antonio MARC (8300 Floyd Curl Dr.) - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carrizo Springs - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Odessa (540 W. 5th) - 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Specialty - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wimberley - 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- H-E-B is extending temporary hours of operation across all stores in Texas, the company announced on Tuesday.Starting on Monday, April 27, H-E-B stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. until further notice."With an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want at our everyday low prices. Along with our new hours, we continue to ease product limits on many items and customers will start to notice many popular departments reopen, such as our bakery, deli and floral departments. Even with our extended hours, our stores remain diligent in following H-E-B's strict hygiene and sanitation measures as well as proper social distancing protocols. We have dedicated teams of Partners and COVID Action Managers who are trained to ensure sanitation and social distancing procedures are properly followed. All Partners in customer-facing roles are required to wear masks."Most H-E-B pharmacies will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and their normal weekend hours.The pharmacies listed below will follow their normal hours:Additional protective measures include Plexiglass partitions at all check stands, metered entry into stores, crowd control guidelines to manage customer traffic, deep cleaning and sanitizing of stores and hard surfaces as well as fuel stations throughout the day, and contact-free H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery to limit direct interaction.As far as restaurant operations at H-E-B go, some have closed temporarily.Flaming Bird, South Flo Pizza, Table 620, 3009, Oaks Crossing, The Roastery Meyerland and some True Texas BBQ locations will be closed until further notice.All H-E-B convenience stores will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.In addition, all Joe V's Smart Shop locations are open daily from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.Starting Monday, April 27, Central Market stores will change their store hours to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Mi Tienda locations will update store hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.