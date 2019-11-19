What we know about In-N-Out burger opening in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The wait is almost over! The first Houston-area In-N-Out Burger is set to open very soon.While Houstonians get excited, restaurant executives say the In-N-Out open dates could be coming up soon.Right now, it's a race to the finish for two In-N-Out locations, with at least one other site waiting on a construction start date.A 350,000 square foot retail and restaurant development in Stafford called the Grid will be home to one location of the popular burger spot.In Katy, the restaurant will join the Y shops at Park West retail shops.Employees at the Stafford location were spotted going over equipment and bringing in food items.