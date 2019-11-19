What we know about In-N-Out burger opening in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The wait is almost over! The first Houston-area In-N-Out Burger is set to open very soon.
While Houstonians get excited, restaurant executives say the In-N-Out open dates could be coming up soon.
Right now, it's a race to the finish for two In-N-Out locations, with at least one other site waiting on a construction start date.
A 350,000 square foot retail and restaurant development in Stafford called the Grid will be home to one location of the popular burger spot.
In Katy, the restaurant will join the Y shops at Park West retail shops.
Employees at the Stafford location were spotted going over equipment and bringing in food items.
