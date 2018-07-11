FOOD & DRINK

Westchase gets new bakery Sugar Rush Too

EMBED </>More Videos

Satisfy your sweet tooth at this new Westchase bakery (KTRK)

By Hoodline
Searching for a new bakery? Look no further than Sugar Rush Too. Located at 10908 Westheimer Road in Westchase, the new arrival is part of a local chain with several other outposts in the area.

The bakery specializes in custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies, cobblers and tea cakes. On the menu (you can check that out here), you'll find cupcakes like the Westchase (vanilla cake with buttercream icing, topped with sprinkles and a cherry), the Miss Rich and Famous (German chocolate cake topped with coconut and pecan icing) and the Dreamcicle (orange cake with orange zest filling and cream cheese icing).

You can also snag treats like mini bundt cakes, lemon meringues, pecan pies, cinnamon rolls, brownies and peanut cluster candies, among others.

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Lilian O., who reviewed the new spot on July 7, wrote, "Awesome carrot cupcake! Moist and not too sweet, so it was delicious. Definitely will be coming back."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sugar Rush Too is open from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Chicken fried dog brings out the best in Texas goodness
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News