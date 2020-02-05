Food & Drink

Breakfast Baconator: Wendy's to launch new, expanded breakfast menu

Wendy's is joining the growing battle for your breakfast business.

The burger chain will soon offer a variety of new items and twists on some old favorites including the "Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit," the "Breakfast Baconator," and the "Frosty-ccino."

The full menu has nine sandwiches, new side dishes, like potato wedges and a new coffee blend.

Three hundred of the 6,000 Wendy's locations already serve some breakfast items, which is currently the biggest growth option in the fast food industry. If the expanded menu is popular, Wendy's predicts it will make up 10% of its daily sales.

The new menu launches nationwide March 2, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfast food restaurantbreakfastwendy's
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Today is the day it turns cold, wet, and windy
WATCH LIVE: National Signing Day for Houston-area students
Deputies responding to crash call find wrecker driver shot
Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom at SOTU
Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of State of the Union
Gerald Green, Clint Capela traded in major Houston Rockets deal
Texas Southern University board votes to fire president
Show More
SPONSORED: Houston SaberCats will play here in 2020
ABC13's Morning News
Racist remark stuns Michigan school board meeting
Rockets' Gerald Green is so Houston, he even has an I-45 tattoo
Trump extols 'great American comeback' during State of the Union
More TOP STORIES News