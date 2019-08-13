wendy's

Wendy's giving away free spicy chicken nuggets; 2 million likes for 2 million nuggets

Wendy's official brought back spicy chicken nuggets to all locations Monday.

Now the chain is giving away two million nuggets for free!

The number is a tribute to the two million people who helped pushed the return of the item back to the menu.

RELATED: Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets back on menu thanks to Chance the Rapper

Back in June, Chicago native Chance the Rapper tweeted "Positive Affirmations for today...Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today".



The fast-food chain replied to Chance's tweet and promised to resume selling the nuggets if a tweet got "2 million likes".



Goal achieved.



So the chain is keeping good on its' word and making spicy nugget fans dreams come true.

There is one thing, in order to get the free nuggets you have to order through Doordash. Use the code "SPICY-NUGGS" when checking out.



The deal is good through August 18 or as long as supplies last.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinessu.s. & worldchickenconsumerwendy's
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets make a comeback thanks to Chance the Rapper
WENDY'S
Man accused of breaking into Wendy's, making himself food
Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets make a comeback thanks to Chance the Rapper
Chance The Rapper brings back spicy nuggets from Wendy's
Restaurant, Migos invite Clemson to 'better; dinner experience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man may lose legs after stopping robber from stealing car
Person of interest wanted in Memorial City Mall scare
Dozens of Houston fire engines don't have A/C: union president
San Jacinto student honored at Washington Nationals game
Crash victim captures hit-and-run suspect on GoPro camera
'Don't talk about it, be about it': Harvey victim waiting for aid
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
THE 60: Texas wedding crasher wanted for stealing couples' gifts
Man's dentures found stuck in his throat for more than a week
Man shot by suspect who tried to carjack him at Jack in the Box
Woman with disability says Lyft drivers repeatedly cancel rides
Man crashes car into LA Fitness pool
More TOP STORIES News