FOOD & DRINK

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Wendy's employee captures mice crawling on burger buns

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway after a Wendy's employee recorded live mice found in their food. (KTRK)

TULSA, Oklahoma (KTRK) --
Would you like mice with your meal?

A Wendy's restaurant in Oklahoma is under investigation after the workers recorded a video of mice in the food.

An employee at the restaurant in Tulsa says they are concerned about the sanitation of their workplace.

A video, posted by one of the employees, showed the live mice crawling in the bag of hamburger buns.

Employees say the mice even left traces of feces in the packaging.

"I just hear 'mouse, mouse!' I'm like 'we do not have mice in this store, what?' said Wendy's employee Skylar Frame. "I go back there and the mouse is moving around in the big buns."

The employee said she posted the video when managers failed to take action after she complained to them about the mice.

Following the video's publication, Wendy's said they are aware of the incident and have launched an investigation with their pest control and internal quality assistance vendors.

RELATED: Burger King reopens after video of rodents on hamburger buns
Rodent infestation shuts down Burger King
A Burger King where video apparently shows rodents scurrying among hamburger buns has reopened. The restaurant had been closed because of rodent infestation and gross, unsanitary conditions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpestsanimalfast food restaurantOklahoma
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News