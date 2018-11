EMBED >More News Videos Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman sit down for candid interview about baseball and giving back.

Alex Bregman and Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale are celebrating the season of giving by giving away 500 turkeys to families in need today.The giveaway is set to take place at 8 a.m. at Gallery Furniture on 6006 North Freeway.Families interested in being considered should fill out the form , and be on the lookout for a confirmation email.