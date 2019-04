HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crawfish season is here, and so are warmer temperatures.But before you reach for a regular ice cream cone, how about going for a treat that combines the best of crawfish and dessert?A Houston ice cream shop is doing just that.In honor of crawfish season, Red Circle Ice Cream introduced the crawfish flavored dessert.Red Circle is known for getting creative with their savory treats. Would you try this one?