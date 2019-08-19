Walmart not allowed to sell liquor in Texas after court decision

You won't be buying liquor at Walmart anytime soon thanks to a court decision.The retailer sued the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission, claiming four state laws that prevented it from selling liquor were unconstitutional.Walmart won a lower court decision last year, but an appeals court just vacated that decision and remanded the case back to lower courts.The laws in question claim public corporations cannot obtain liquor store permits.The Texas Package Store Association welcomed the decision, saying the laws protect small business owners.