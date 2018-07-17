Wake up and savor Houston's 3 newest breakfast and brunch spots

Dolce & Cafe
7670 Katy Freeway, Suite 80, Spring Branch
Photo: Carlos A./Yelp
Dolce & Cafe is a modern creperie and casual eatery that serves up fresh pastries, croissants and more.
For breakfast, try the super bowl made with wheat berries, sliced banana, cashews, blackberries and honey. Crepes include the Hello Berry (vanilla cream and mixed berries inside with slivered almonds, powdered sugar and cinnamon on top) and the Apple & Eve (topped with sauteed apples, candied raisins and sprinkled with pine nuts). (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are generally positive about Dolce & Cafe, which currently holds four stars out of 17 reviews on the site.
Carlos A., who reviewed it on June 10, wrote, "It's been a long time since I had really good French toast -- the kind that tastes homemade. ... It was good -- just the perfect level of moist (not too much). Croissant was so good and the latte was perfect."
Michael O. added, "Great new neighborhood cafe! They serve paninis, crepes, croissants and mini desserts! The food quality is excellent and the service was top notch! The owners are hands on and really genuine."
Dolce & Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 7 a.m.-8 a.m. on Tuesday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Tubs Poutine
13429 Briar Forest Drive, Eldridge
Photo: Tubs Poutine/Yelp
Tubs Poutine is a poutinerie, offering comfort food and more. It serves brunch on the weekend.
Brunch includes dishes like the Persian Haystack (poutine smothered with sauteed mushrooms, diced ham, bacon, two eggs and hollandaise), the Cowboy Breakfast (steak tips tossed with grilled onions, mushrooms and bacon, then topped with two eggs, cheese curds and beef gravy) and the Eggs Benny (seasoned fries topped with diced ham, two eggs and hollandaise). (See the brunch menu here.)
Tubs Poutine is attracting fans with 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Jason B., who visited on June 30, wrote, "I was really impressed with their tasty poutines. I had the Tubs and the beef/bacon with gravy was awesomely tasty. The cheese curds had just the right amount of salty fat and I was pretty happy."
Bill C. noted, "It's the best poutine place in Houston! ... I had the Bib, with lots of meat, gooey curds and gravy over fries."
Tubs Poutine is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Cafe Poetes
122 W. Gray St., Midtown
Photo: cafe poetes/Yelp
Stop by French eatery and coffeehouse Cafe Poetes in the morning for breakfast options like country bread with butter and jam, the Eclair Bacon & Eggs (choux pastry dough, scrambled eggs, bacon and sweet Thai chili sauce) and the egg muffin (hash browns, cheddar, eggs, bacon, toast and sweet Thai chili sauce).
The eclairs are baked fresh on-site and include sweet options like dark chocolate, lemon meringue and pistachio gingerbread, along with savory fillings like meat, salmon or cheese. Pair your breakfast with a caffeinated beverage, such as matcha lavender latte, chocolate glace chantilly, espresso or hot tea.
Cafe Poetes has been warmly received by the neighborhood with four stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Kay L., who reviewed the eatery on May 29, wrote, "Cafe Poetes is honestly one of the most adorable cafes I've been to in Houston. Their French library-style space gives a unique atmosphere, perfect for the menu. The table markers are even distinguished by authors, which is a cute little detail. It's clean, airy and bright, almost too perfectly detailed to want to sit/dine in."
Linda E. noted, "The space is just what you could expect from a cafe in Paris. Mostly everything is based around the eclair, but they also have other food items on the menu. I came to try the latte, lemonade and eclair. I must say, I enjoyed all the items."
Cafe Poetes is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)