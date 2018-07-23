Wahlburgers may be coming to Houston soon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2640192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Check out Houston's Top 10 Burger Joints

Houston foodies you're going to love this. The popular burger chain Wahlburgers could be making its way to Houston soon.According to the Massachusetts-based chain's official, the restaurant will be coming to Houston in the near future.The site did not release information about a location or opening date.Wahlburger was founded in 2011 by chef Paul Wahlberg. He's the brother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg.The restaurant will feature a variety of burgers, housemade condiments, frappes, vegetarian options and more.