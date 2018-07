Wahlburgers may be coming to Houston soon

EMBED >More News Videos Check out Houston's Top 10 Burger Joints

Houston foodies you're going to love this. The popular burger chain Wahlburgers could be making its way to Houston soon.According to the Massachusetts-based chain's official, the restaurant will be coming to Houston in the near future.The site did not release information about a location or opening date.Wahlburger was founded in 2011 by chef Paul Wahlberg. He's the brother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg.The restaurant will feature a variety of burgers, housemade condiments, frappes, vegetarian options and more.