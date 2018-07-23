FOOD & DRINK

Wahlburgers may be coming to Houston soon

EMBED </>More Videos

Wahlburgers may be coming to Houston soon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston foodies you're going to love this. The popular burger chain Wahlburgers could be making its way to Houston soon.

According to the Massachusetts-based chain's official website, the restaurant will be coming to Houston in the near future.

The site did not release information about a location or opening date.

Wahlburger was founded in 2011 by chef Paul Wahlberg. He's the brother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg.

The restaurant will feature a variety of burgers, housemade condiments, frappes, vegetarian options and more.

RELATED: Houston area's top 10 burger places

EMBED More News Videos

Check out Houston's Top 10 Burger Joints

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbusinessrestaurantburgersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Salmonella concerns hit Pepperidge Farm Goldfish snacks
Celebrate Krispy Kreme's birthday with $1 for a dozen
7 Sugar Land spots joining in Houston Restaurant Weeks
The 4 best Chinese eateries in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New photos show clearer image of suspect in doctor's murder
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
Yes, UBER drivers can live stream Houston rides
Salmonella concerns hit Pepperidge Farm Goldfish snacks
Armed scarecrow found guarding 10,000 marijuana plants
Celebrate Krispy Kreme's birthday with $1 for a dozen
Splendora HS to host active shooting drill on Wednesday
TxDOT crews dispatched to fix pothole on 610 South Loop
Show More
Mugshot released of ex-press secretary indicted over emails
5 bodies recovered in San Marcos apartment fire
Senator Sylvia Garcia to resign from legislature next year
Alleged carjacker crashes into tree after officer opens fire
Stolen bird worth $10K returned to owner
More News