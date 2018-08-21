Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University

A new Japanese eatery that specializes in hibachi has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar, the fresh addition is located at 3239 Southwest Freeway in the West University area.
The modern restaurant features handcrafted cocktails, a sushi bar and a Social Hour with discounted drinks from 4-7 p.m. on weekdays.
Hibachi offerings include akaushi wagyu beef, teriyaki steak, scallops, shrimp, salmon and chicken. On the menu, you'll also find dishes like the Tropical maki roll (mango, avocado, jicama, snapper, albacore, escolar and mango sauce), the Hamachi sushi bomb (yellowtail, jalapeno and red tobiko) and the chicken yakisoba (Japanese noodles sauteed with house vinaigrette in a special sauce).
The new restaurant has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Matthew M., who reviewed it on Aug. 16, wrote, "Amazing service and food. I had the ceviche, yellowtail sushi bomb and hamachi sashimi. Super cool vibe and amazing plating and fusion flavor combinations on everything."
And Paige W. noted, "The food was so fresh tasting and really flavorful. ... Blows other big name hibachi places out of the water. Definitely recommend it for a special occasion or just a yummy dinner on a random evening when you're wanting something fun to do."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
