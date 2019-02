Hundreds of Waffle Houses across the country are now taking reservations for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner complete with white tablecloths, candlelight and a special menu."This is the only night that Waffle House locations take reservations," adds Waffle House Valentine's Specialist Jessica Kinskey.Close to 200 restaurants are taking reservations and nine Texas locations are participating.Some Texas locations are Houston, League City, Pasadena, Irving and more.This is the 12th year Waffle House has offered the magical event.Check out the full list of locations here