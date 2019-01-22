FOOD & DRINK

Vote for The Breakfast Klub at IAH as top airport restaurant

It's no secret that The Breakfast Klub is one of Houston's favorite spots to grab the first meal of the day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Now, its outpost inside Bush Intercontinental Airport is one of 15 airport restaurants vying for USA Today's 10 Best Readers Choice Awards. You can vote online daily until Jan. 28.

In the meantime, if you're flying out of Houston, go grab some delicious catfish and grits or wings and waffles inside Terminal A.

