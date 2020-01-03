Voodoo Doughnuts set to open Houston location in January

The Portland-based restaurant chain has expanded to Houston just in time for the New Year.
"We are ecstatic to continue our expansion in Texas, adding to our existing location in Austin," said Voodoo Doughnut co-founder Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson. "We look forward to contributing to the Houston community and eager to find amazing people that thrive in a fun, high energy environment to join the team. Get ready to see our iconic pink boxes in the coming year!"
The store is located at 3715 Washington Ave. and will be open 24/7, with this being the chain's first drive-thru location.
An exact date wasn't expressed, but it urged folks to watch its social media channels.
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!