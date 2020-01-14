Voodoo Doughnuts' first Houston location opens Wednesday

The doughnut shop will open its doors on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. A portion of its opening day proceeds will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters.
The store is located at 3715 Washington Ave. and will be open 24/7, with this being the chain's first drive-thru location.
"We are ecstatic to continue our expansion in Texas, adding to our existing location in Austin," said Voodoo Doughnut co-founder Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson. "We look forward to contributing to the Houston community and eager to find amazing people that thrive in a fun, high energy environment to join the team. Get ready to see our iconic pink boxes in the coming year!"
By Tuesday, the day before the opening, the shop added color around the business, including the addition of a mural with a pink background on a nearby fence, as well as a velvet portrait inside of late Houston actor Patrick Swayze.
