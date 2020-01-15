Food & Drink

Voodoo Doughnuts' first Houston location opens today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's food scene is about to gain another beloved treat-maker: Voodoo Doughnut, which is a doughnut chain known for its creative shapes and flavors.

The doughnut shop will open its doors on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. A portion of its opening day proceeds will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The store is located at 3715 Washington Ave. and will be open 24/7, with this being the chain's first drive-thru location.



"We are ecstatic to continue our expansion in Texas, adding to our existing location in Austin," said Voodoo Doughnut co-founder Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson. "We look forward to contributing to the Houston community and eager to find amazing people that thrive in a fun, high energy environment to join the team. Get ready to see our iconic pink boxes in the coming year!"

By Tuesday, the day before the opening, the shop added color around the business, including the addition of a mural with a pink background on a nearby fence, as well as a velvet portrait inside of late Houston actor Patrick Swayze.

Video above from previous story.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonrestaurantdonuts
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bellaire HS shooting suspect charged with manslaughter
Parents outraged HISD dodged questions about HS shooting
Dreary, cloudy conditions and record warmth today
House to send articles of impeachment to Senate
Ex-boyfriend shoots woman before taking his own life
Mom charged after baby dies during her 'me time': Police
1 dead, 2 missing after Galveston boat crash
Show More
Fmr. Drexel professor spent federal grants at strip clubs: Prosecutors
Texas officer shot, suspect dead after chase in stolen patrol car
ABC13's Morning News
Panthers LB Luke Kuechly retiring at 28 after 8 seasons
Thieves targeted homes while victims were at funerals: Police
More TOP STORIES News