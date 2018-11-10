FOOD & DRINK

Vinny's brings pizza and more to Downtown




Craving pizza? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Vinny's, the newcomer is located at 1201 St. Emanuel St. in Downtown.

For pizza, which is available by the slice or pie, you've got options like the Time-Out with charcoal chicken, Wisconsin brick, fat back bacon, red peppers, tomato sauce and Italian parsley; the El Primo with Wagyu beef, pepperonata, oregano, provolone, tomato sauce, chili flakes and ricotta; and the Nicky P with Italian sausage, provolone, sweet onion puree, shallots, charred broccoli and Fresno chili. It also offers sandwiches and salads.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp thus far, Vinny's is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Molly C., who was among the first to review it on Nov. 9, wrote, "Delicious pizza! We tried slices of the El Primo and Green Machine and both were great. The slices are definitely bigger than a standard pizza slice."

Mark S. added, "Great pizza. Thick, chewy crust, crispy bottom -- Detroit style, I'd say. A little on the pricier side, but the quality of the ingredients reflects it."

Hungry? Stop in and check it out: Vinny's is open from 11 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
