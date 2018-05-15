FOOD & DRINK

Vietnamese spot Lua Viet Kitchen debuts in Montrose with locally sourced ingredients

Photo: Hannah B./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Vietnamese on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Lua Viet Kitchen, the new arrival is located at 1540 W. Alabama St., Suite 300, in Montrose.

The new fast-casual Vietnamese spot features locally sourced ingredients like beef from Cameron's 44 Farms in its pho, spring rolls and salads, according to Eater. Look for the lotus shrimp salad and the seared beef soup with housemade meatballs and jalapenos.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Lua Viet Kitchen has been warmly received by patrons.

"We ordered lemongrass chicken, veggie garlic noodles and crispy veggie rolls," said Aimen M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 9. "Everything was perfect. So perfect that we ordered two rounds of the noodles. Everything is made fresh and is a healthier take on Vietnamese food."

And Hannah B. wrote, "The portions here aren't huge, but I was satisfied without feeling too full. The prices are reasonable, but a little more expensive for the amount of food you get compared to some other Vietnamese places. Overall, I highly recommend checking this place out."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Lua Viet Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News