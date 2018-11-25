FOOD & DRINK

Vietnamese pork rolls made in Houston recalled due to listeria

Listeria is dangerous for anyone over the age of 65, pregnant women or anyone with a weakened immune system.

A listeria outbreak in several states has been traced back to a Houston manufacturer's Vietnamese ready-to-eat pork products, health officials say.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Long Phung products in Houston is recalling food items that were shipped nationwide.

According to the USDA, as of Nov. 20, at least four people have been hospitalized after eating Long Phung's anchovy-marinated pork patty rolls.

Listeriosis, listeria, is an infection caused by consuming products contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the CDC says.

Symptoms of listeria include the following:

  • Headache
  • Stiff neck
  • Fever
  • Muscle pain
  • Confusion
  • Loss of balance
  • Compulsion


The CDC is urging customers who have purchased these products to throw them away and sanitize any shelf or drawer where the pork was stored.
