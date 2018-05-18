FOOD & DRINK

Vietnamese noodle house Phanh Ky debuts new shop in Katy's Asian Town

Photo: Edward W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Vietnamese fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 23119 Colonial Parkway, Suite C11 in Katy's new Asian Town development, the fresh addition is called Phanh Ky.

Phanh Ky made a name for itself on Bellaire Boulevard with its hu tieu, a pork-based Vietnamese noodle soup. The second, larger location in Asian Town debuted May 2.

The new restaurant serves eight varieties of hu tieu, featuring wet or dry and thick or thin noodles. There's also appetizers, like Chinese fried bread sticks and beef meatballs, and Vietnamese beverages, including iced coffee or tea and basil seed, soybean and mango drinks.

Phanh Ky has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Edward W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, said, "So happy to see them here in Katy. Food here is just as delicious as on Bellaire."

And Qu Phng G. added, "I would recommend the dried noodles, this way you can try both the special sauce in the noodle and the soup as well. If you love to try Vietnamese authentic food, this restaurant is highly recommended for you."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Phanh Ky is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News