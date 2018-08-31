FOOD & DRINK

Vibrant brings organic fare to Montrose

Photo: John R./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new gluten-free, dairy-free and organic eatery, which serves breakfast and lunch, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Vibrant, the newcomer is located at 1931 Fairview St. in Montrose.

On the menu, you'll see options like the Breakfast Salad (greens, house-smoked Ora King salmon, radish, activated seed crumble, Dijon, lemon, extra virgin olive oil and a fried egg) and the Golden Bone Broth Soup (housemade chicken bone broth, coconut cream, lemon, turmeric, ginger, shredded roasted chicken, carrot and greens).

Finish your meal with a pastry, such as a Spirulina Tahini Bliss Ball with almond, coconut oil, ashwagandha, hemp and local honey. (See the full menu here.)

Vibrant has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Jessica M., who reviewed it on Aug. 29, wrote, "The food looks perfect and tastes perfect. All gluten- and dairy-free. I thought it was amazing they offer adaptogen drinks, as well as pureed food for babies."

Yelper Niki V. noted, "Beautiful and delicious food! No refined sugar. Wonderful ambiance. The staff are friendly and attentive. The matcha latte is the best I've ever had!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Vibrant is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Healthier Frappuccinos? Starbucks is testing out new recipes
Craving Japanese? Check out these 3 new Houston spots
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - Quinoa Pancakes
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - Turkey Chili
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in case of elderly man beaten to death
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin's funeral studded with star power
Washington to say goodbye to late Sen. John McCain
Man wanted for pistol-whipping victims walking a dog
Woman shot to death by police identified as actress on 'ER'
Family sues hospital after preemie died from eye exam infection
Healthier Frappuccinos? Starbucks is testing out new recipes
Alabama says 8 gym class games are 'inappropriate'
Show More
Accused bank teller: Getaway car was for trip to father's funeral
Trespassers open fire at deputy constable at Motel 6
Woman mad when man refused to give her money for exorcism
LIVE: Naked man leads police on chase after abandoning truck
Rats, roaches and snakes force high school to cancel classes
More News