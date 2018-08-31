Vibrant brings organic fare to Montrose

A new gluten-free, dairy-free and organic eatery, which serves breakfast and lunch, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Vibrant, the newcomer is located at 1931 Fairview St. in Montrose.
On the menu, you'll see options like the Breakfast Salad (greens, house-smoked Ora King salmon, radish, activated seed crumble, Dijon, lemon, extra virgin olive oil and a fried egg) and the Golden Bone Broth Soup (housemade chicken bone broth, coconut cream, lemon, turmeric, ginger, shredded roasted chicken, carrot and greens).
Finish your meal with a pastry, such as a Spirulina Tahini Bliss Ball with almond, coconut oil, ashwagandha, hemp and local honey. (See the full menu here.)
Vibrant has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Jessica M., who reviewed it on Aug. 29, wrote, "The food looks perfect and tastes perfect. All gluten- and dairy-free. I thought it was amazing they offer adaptogen drinks, as well as pureed food for babies."
Yelper Niki V. noted, "Beautiful and delicious food! No refined sugar. Wonderful ambiance. The staff are friendly and attentive. The matcha latte is the best I've ever had!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Vibrant is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
