HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston foodies, you may want to grab your wallet for this one.
A huge food and wine festival is coming to the Houston area this spring, and it's sure to satisfy your cravings.
The Taste of Memorial City Food and Wine Festival will be taking over the Memorial City lawn on May 4.
The festival is set to feature over 30 of the best Houston restaurants, wineries and breweries.
Festival-goers will be able to enjoy an endless amount of food, wine tastings and live music.
Guests will enjoy tastings from Perry's Steakhouse, Liberty Kitchen, Dish Society, Maggianos, Goode Company Seafood, and many more. The restaurants will feature some of their best dishes and treats.
Also, Saint Arnold, Eureka Heights and Saintsbury Wines will be handing out samples of their most popular beverages for adults 21 and older.
General admission tickets are $35 and will include, food and beverages, a wine glass and tasting sessions. VIP tickets are $60 and will include all of the general admission perks, as well as access to the VIP lounge, early entry, chef demonstrations and premium alcohols.
Tickets are now available on the official event website.
Unlimited food and wine festival coming to Houston this spring
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News