U-Maki Sushi Burrito makes its Katy debut

A new sushi burrito bar has opened up shop in Katy. Located at 98 W. Grand Parkway S, Suite 160, the newcomer is called U-Maki Sushi Burrito.

The sushi burrito shop, which launched its original location last summer on Louetta Road off Vintage Preserve Parkway in Houston, lets customers create their own burritos, bowls or salads, choosing from a range of 40 ingredients.

Protein options include salmon, soft-shell crab, shrimp tempura and grilled chicken. And there's a wide range of vegetables and toppings to choose from, including edamame, red cabbage and crunchy tempura flakes.

Alternatively, diners can select a pre-designed combination from the menu's list of house favorites, such as the Wild Cajun, with fried crawfish, red onion, jalapeno, snow crab, cucumber, crunchy tempura flakes and spicy mayo.

The fresh addition has already attracted some fans, earning a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Katie F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the business on May 25, said, "This place is incredibly tasty and fresh! The prices are great; I can get a healthy post-workout meal in and be full."

And Jackie F. said, "The food is great! And the employees are very welcoming!"

Head on over to check it out: U-Maki Sushi Burrito is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
