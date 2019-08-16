Food & Drink

Tyson recalls 39,000 pounds of chicken products that may contain 'extraneous materials'

CHICAGO -- Tyson Foods is recalling 39,078 pounds of its Weaver Brand frozen chicken patty product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the recall includes the 26-ounce resealable plastic bags of the frozen, fully-cooked chicken items that were produced on January 31st.

The following products are subject to recall:



26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing "Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT" with a best if used by date of "Jan312020" and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-13456" printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag," the USDA said.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

The recalled products should either be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Tyson Foods' Consumer Relations hotline at (855) 382-3101.

For more information, visit: USDA.gov.
