Twisted Love makes Sharpstown debut, with Vietnamese soft serve and more

If soft serve ice cream is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Twisted Love, the fresh arrival is located at 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite E205, inside Sharpstown's Dun Huang Plaza.
According to Eater Houston, the new spot features ingredients that the owner, Tina Chau, grew up eating in Vietnam.
The soft serve menu has flavors like matcha, ube, black sesame and durian, among others. It then creates twists, such as I Love You So Match (matcha soft serve, Red Beans, Rice Krispies, matcha, Kit-Kat, Pocky sticks and cake crumbs) or the Black Spotted Cow (black sesame soft serve, Oreo cookies, toasted almonds and black dust).
Twisted Love has 12 reviews on Yelp, which gives it a four-star rating thus far.
Cathy P., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Aug. 3, wrote, "Specializing in more unique Asian flavors, this mom-and-pop shop will have you craving more! ... I tried every single flavor: durian, black sesame, watermelon, matcha, Fruity Pebbles and ube! They have different flavor cones too! My favorite is the ube and black sesame, but all their flavors are on point."
Chau H. said, "My favorite thing to get here is the pandan waffle. The pandan flavor is strong and they make it crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The decor here is cute and there is a wall with a grassy background that goes perfectly with your soft serve picture."
Head on over to check it out: Twisted Love is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and from 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
