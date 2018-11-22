FOOD & DRINK

Butterball turkey hotline opens to help with holiday cooking questions

EMBED </>More Videos

Turkey trouble? Here's Butterball's hotline. (KTRK)

Getting everything ready for your Thanksgiving dinner can be stressful, but you can get some help!

The Butterball Turkey hotline is already up and running. The free call-in hotline is staffed by expertly trained operators.

The Butterball staff can help you with all the basic questions like:
  • "Hot do I thaw my turkey?"
  • "How long does it take to cook my turkey?"
  • "What do I do with the giblets?"

The Butterball staff is also equipped to handle some of the odd questions you may have as well.

One year, a caller asked if it was okay to bathe his toddler in the same bathtub where he was thawing the turkey.

Another caller was in a panic because his turkey was too big for the oven. He wrapped it in a towel, took it outside and stomped on it to break a few bones.

If you need some turkey help, the Butterball Turkey Talk-line number is open through December 24. The number to call is 1-800-BUTTERBALL (800-288-8372).

If you prefer to text for help, send a message to 844-877-3456. You can also check the hotline's hours before you reach out. All hours are in Central Standard Time.
Related Topics:
foodcookingthanksgiving
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
New American spot Indianola debuts in EaDo
Satisfy your American food cravings with these 3 Houston newcomers
3 new spots to score sandwiches in Houston
Museum dedicated to Mexican food opening next year
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found dead in abandoned truck on side of the road
Driver shot and killed after Pasadena officer stops vehicle
Mom of church abuse accuser not too hopeful in clergy list
Car slams into crowd at China school, killing 5 and hurting 18
Uber rider blames dishonest driver over $80 charge on $3 fare
Adrian Peterson used belt on son 4 years after NFL ban: Report
METRO bus camera captures shooting that paralyzed man
Teen with rare skin disease moves in to new 'smart home'
Show More
James Harden & Jose Altuve grand marshals in Thanksgiving Parade
Route and road closures for HEB Thanksgiving Day parade
Get your taxi or rideshare paid for on Thanksgiving eve
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Digital Deal of the Day
More News