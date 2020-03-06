Here's where you can try French escargot or snails in Memorial

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When you step inside Bistro Provence you are immediately transported to the French countryside."It's just got a great atmosphere," said Hillary Vaughan, a customer.She comes to the Memorial area restaurant every weekend with her family to enjoy the classically French dishes.This neighborhood favorite has been serving up French countryside specialties for 22 years to multiple generations of diners."They were young. They left for school, they're coming back, they're getting married and having babies," said Geny Guy, the owner of Bistro Provence.Their most-ordered item might not be for everybody.People love the restaurant's escargot or snails roasted with garlic and butter. But, if that's not your thing, dig into some pizza, or even their seasonal specials like crawfish flan.Still, what brings people back is not just the cuisine. It's the camaraderie."I've been coming here the past 18 years. We have been very long time friends and we love the food here," said Geniva Sayed, a customer.There's also a lot of love in this restaurant. Geny married Jean-Philippe Guy, the son of Bistro Provence's original owners, less than a year after moving to Houston from France for a job at the restaurant.Today, their love for their customers and passion for French cuisine keeps their tables and hearts full."It's just because we care...we are doing our best to serve really good food, and nice wines, something that you would actually find if you traveled to Provence," Guy said.