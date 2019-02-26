Truth BBQ makes Memorial Park debut

Craving barbecue? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Truth BBQ, the new arrival is located at 110 S. Heights Blvd. in Memorial Park.
This is the second location for this Texas eatery. The spot serves smoked meat (brisket, beef ribs, turkey, pork ribs, pulled pork, sausage and turkey) by the pound, sandwiches, sides and cake. On the menu, look for the brisket, corn pudding , mac and cheese topped with bacon and the tater tot casserole. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 59 reviews on Yelp so far, Truth BBQ seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Roxy A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 19, wrote, "We ordered a pound of the most moist brisket, pulled pork and ribs I've ever had. They pull the pork to order, which is why it's so melt-in-your-mouth tender and flavorful. At Truth, it is definitely about the meat!"
Yelper Kyle S. added, "Amazing. I, along with most Texans, eat barbecue on the regular. The brisket has a great crust and maintains a juicy, moist, tender center. Even the non fatty side was tender."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Truth BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
