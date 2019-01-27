FOOD & DRINK

Truffle competition set to bring together top foodies and chefs

Truffle competition set to bring together top foodies and chefs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fancy yourself a foodie? Then you will want to be at The Truffle Masters, a growing event featuring some of Houston's best chefs using one of the world's more expensive ingredients: truffles.

Truffles, for those unfamiliar, are a type of subterranean fungus. It comes in black or sometimes white. It is considered a delicacy, growing in wooded areas of Europe.

Often, trained dogs or pigs are used to help find these truffles. They are carefully packaged and shipped around the world.

Dr. Delicacy, a Houston food importer, started the Truffle Masters event as a way to showcase the imported delicacy and get more Houstonians interested in the product.

The Truffle Masters will feature 25 well-known Houston chefs in a competition-style setting. Judges will determine the best dishes.

Of course, the public will get to sample everything, so you can make your own decisions.

The event is from 7-10 p.m. on Monday at The Revaire, located at 7122 Old Katy Rd.

For more information, got to www.thetrufflemasters.com.

