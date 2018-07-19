FOOD & DRINK

True Texas BBQ makes its debut in Kingwood H-E-B

Photo: Hayes H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Barbecue fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The newcomer to the Kingwood area, called True Texas BBQ, is located at 4517 Kingwood Drive inside the H-E-B grocery store.

As far as the menu goes, you'll see dishes like the meat plates (served with one, two or three meats, plus two sides), the chopped brisket baked potato and the pulled pork sandwich. Sides include coleslaw, potato salad, creamed corn and more. It also serves draft and bottle beers. Complete your meal with a banana pudding or peach cobbler. (See the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new eatery seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Hayes H., who reviewed the new spot on July 16, wrote, "H-E-B does it again: these barbecue restaurants are Texas hidden gems. The finest meats smoked to perfection. Only H-E-B could create such a consistent product that is on the same level as the great barbecue we are used to here in the Lone Star state. These guys are legit!"

Yelper Sam E. added, "Food quantity was good. Overall taste was pretty good. Not bad, H-E-B, for doing a good job on a barbecue place."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: True Texas BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Time's up: El Tiempo in Montrose finally closing
FDA rethinking labels for products classified as milk
Flowers Foods recalls Swiss Rolls over salmonella contamination
McDelivery: How to score free McDonald's throwback swag
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Houston officials often choose what to release to public
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
WATCH LIVE: UTHealth experts discuss sports-related injuries
Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from Kroger
Man allegedly stabbed son's grandmother 14 times in La Porte
Mom found guilty of neglecting to get care for her special needs son
Naked man allegedly found in car outside grocery store
Show More
Ex-press secretary for Houston mayor indicted over emails
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
FBI pulls Hells Angels leader out of home in his underwear
Kitchen accident at Pappadeaux forces evacuation of GRB
More News