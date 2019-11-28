Trill Taco creates specialties named after local rappers

HOUSTON, Texas --opened at 2887 Dulles Ave., Missouri City, in early September.The eatery serves a variety of tacos, including breakfast tacos from 7 a.m.-noon.Additional menu items include nachos, rice and beans, and The Tacone-a cone-shaped taco served with a choice of grilled chicken, grilled fish or carne asada.'The Tacone,' which is a cone-shaped taco served with either grilled chicken, fish, or carne asada.Read more about the namesake dishes and local rappers at