Trill Taco creates specialties named after local rappers

HOUSTON, Texas -- Trill Taco opened at 2887 Dulles Ave., Missouri City, in early September.

The eatery serves a variety of tacos, including breakfast tacos from 7 a.m.-noon.

Additional menu items include nachos, rice and beans, and The Tacone-a cone-shaped taco served with a choice of grilled chicken, grilled fish or carne asada.

Read more about the namesake dishes and local rappers at Communityimpact.com.
